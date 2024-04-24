USC Football: How Lincoln Riley Feels About Reggie Bush Heisman News
Former legendary USC running back Reggie Bush finally had his Heisman Trophy reinstated on Wednesday. Bush returned his trophy in 2010 following an NCAA investigation that found he received improper benefits but has since fought to get it back, especially with the NCAA now allowing players to benefit from their name, image and likeness.
Current Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrated the return of the trophy to Bush on Wednesday, calling it a "special moment" for the program.
"What a historic day!" USC coach Lincoln Riley said, via USC Communications. "Reggie's reintroduction to the Heisman Family is a special moment for every person that has been associated with USC football. We are thrilled that Reggie's athletic accomplishments as one of the greatest to ever play the game can officially be recognized. For a long time, the Heisman and USC have been synonymous and being able to acknowledge all eight of our winners is extraordinary."
Riley also posted a message in honor of Bush getting his Heisman back on X. "An historic day for one of the best to ever do it — Very appreciative of the for their decision today to re-introduce back into the Heisman Family where he belongs. There has never been an individual award like the Heisman and has never been another player like Reggie…very fitting to see them brought back together."
With Bush getting his Heisman back, USC officially has had eight players who have won the Heisman trophy, which is the most in NCAA history. Caleb Williams, Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, Marcus Allen, Charles White, O.J. Simpson, and Mike Garrett have all also won the Heisman, cementing the legacy of the USC football program.
Bush had one of the best seasons in college football history when he won the Heisman in 2005, rushing for 1,740 yards, putting up 2,890 all-purpose yards, and scoring 19 total touchdowns.
The Bowl Championship Series still hasn't returned the 2004 BCS Title to the Trojans after stripping them of it following the NCAA scandal. The NCAA also stripped USC of 14 wins that they earned with Bush. Neither of these has been reinstated yet but should be a hope for the Trojans.