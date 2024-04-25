USC Football: Caleb Williams Reacts To Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy Return
The USC fans, faculty, alumni, and football program are enthusiastic about legendary running back and 2005 Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush's getting back what was rightfully his from the start. Everyone involved with USC and college football fans alike is pouring in from all over to celebrate Bush for getting back what is his.
It was a long road, but Bush didn't give up. It's a great day for everyone involved, and people are flocking in to express their happiness, including USC's 2022 Heisman trophy winner and future No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams. Williams congratulated Bush as he prepares for the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit.
Williams says he can't wait to see his number back up by the USC peristyle at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Bush had arguably the best season a Heisman winner has ever had. The 2005 season was memorable for Bush and USC, as he rushed for 1,740 yards and gained 478 receiving yards, bringing him to a grand total of 2218 scrimmage yards, and returned 18 punts for 179 yards and gained 493 yards on 28 kickoff returns. Oh, and he collected 18 total touchdowns and led his team to a national championship appearance in his junior year.
This is long overdue. We can't wait to see Williams' number 13 alongside Bush's number 5 at the Coliseum.