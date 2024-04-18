USC Football: Calen Bullock Heads to Historic NFL Franchise in New Mock Draft
The USC Trojans will be front and center in the upcoming NFL Draft and rightfully so. Star quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to be the first overall pick of the Chicago Bears, giving the Trojans much of the talking space to start the night. However, multiple other talented players are coming from USC into the league this season.
One of those is star safety Calen Bullock, who many see as one of the better sleeper prospects in this draft class. Bullock was great for the Trojans, giving them one of their only consistent defensive presences throughout the year.
In a fresh mock draft by The Athletic's Dane Brugler, he has Bullock landing with the Green Bay Packers at pick No. 88. Green Bay would be a great location for Bullock, throwing him directly onto a contending squad.
The Packers have all the pieces to make a deep playoff run this season so it makes sense why they may want to add to their defensive depth. Bullock could help them in the secondary, giving them another playmaker to use.
Last season with USC, Bullock put up 63 total tackles and two interceptions. He was all over the place in the passing game, helping to make life very tough on opposing wide receivers. While it may take him a minute to get accustomed to the NFL, Bullock has all the skills needed to be a quality safety in the league.