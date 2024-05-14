USC Football: Trojans' Big 10 Debut Will Be Most Formidable Foes Possible
The USC Trojans will make their Big 10 conference debut against the 2023 National Champions, the Michigan Wolverines.
The Los Angeles Times' Ryan Kartje was among the first to report via Twitter.
The game will be televised by CBS and streamed on Paramount+. The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT/ 3:30 p.m. ET. As things stand, the Trojans are the heavy underdogs in this matchup at +11.
This will be the Trojans' first-ever Big 10 matchup, and it won't be easy. The Trojans will travel to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines in the most intimidating and jam-packed college football stadium. USC's welcome won't be warm, as the Big House will be filled with 110,000-plus Michigan fans ready to show whose conference it belongs to.
The Trojans are 6-4 all-time against the Wolverines. The last time these two programs faced off was the 2007 Rose Bowl, where USC came out on top 32-18. Both are vastly different from that previous matchup. USC has had its ups and downs in the last 17 years. As for Michigan, they've established themselves as the premier college football program.
Michigan will be led by its new head coach, Sherrone Moore, who replaces Los Angeles Chargers head coach and former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. As for USC, head coach Lincoln Riley will enter his third year at the helm and look to show that USC is back to being a top-notch program. This will be the ultimate test for USC to show that they are back and can hang with the best the Big 10 has to offer.
The September 21 matchup against Michigan will be the first of five away games for the Cardinal Red and Gold.
More USC: Former Trojans DL Being Tasked With Massive Role After All-Rookie NFL Season