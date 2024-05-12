USC Football: Top-3 Most Electric Matchups For Trojans In 2024
The USC Trojans will be entering the 2024-25 season hopeful to turn things around from their poor year last year. Despite having a strong offensive attack, the Trojans' defense was once again a problem. It doomed them in many games and they ended the year with a record of 8-5.
Heading into this new season, the program will be heading into its first year in the Big Ten Conference. With this move, the Trojans will be playing some of the biggest powerhouses in college football. But which matchups look to be the most electric heading into the year? Here are the top-three best matchups on the Trojans schedule for 2024.
3. October 12, vs Penn State Nittany Lions
The Trojans matchup against Penn State is the best one that they will have at home this year. USC will get a chance to get a tough opponent in their building to see how things work in this new conference. The Big Ten is arguably the second-best conference in college football so every matchup will likely be intense. Getting a win over Penn State here will likely go a long way in the Trojans having a successful season.
2. September 1, vs LSU Tigers (Las Vegas)
This is the neutral game on the Trojans' schedule and they get to kick off their year against the SEC powerhouse, LSU in Las Vegas. Emotions will likely be running high in this contest but it's a good challenge for the Trojans early on. LSU should be one of the better teams in the country again this season so this will be a strong test to see how good USC will be this year.
1. September 21, @ Michigan Wolverines
Having to go to Ann Arbor as the first road game in the Big Ten is a tall task but the Trojans will embrace it fully. This will give the Trojans a taste of how the conference is. They take on the defending champions in their own building early in the season, giving them a true test right away. If the Trojans can muster up a win in this game, it could set the tone for the rest of the year.
