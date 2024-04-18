All Trojans

USC Football: Former Trojan Returns To Team For Offseason Practice

Former Southern California wide receiver Kyle Ford shocked the Trojan community when he announced his transfer after the 2022 season. It wasn't because he was transferring but where he was committed to.

He landed with crosstown rival UCLA but could he be headed back to USC?

Ford stopped by USC’s fifth practice of spring camp on Thursday and if he does transfer back to USC, he would be the third Bruin this offseason to join the Trojan roster for the 2024 season. If he decided to rejoin the Trojans, he would join safety Kamari Ramsay and cornerback John Humphrey who followed defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn from UCLA to USC.

USC is reportedly one of six schools that Ford has narrowed his list down to. The other five are Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina, Florida and Wake Forest.

Ford initially committed to the Trojans in 2019 after suffering a knee injury and missing the final five games of his senior season at Orange Lutheran. He suffered a second season-ending knee injury during the summer of 2020. The injuries played a role in his limited playing time during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The Corona, Calif., native enrolled at UCLA in January 2023 and appeared in 12 games for the Bruins making two starts. He had 22 receptions for 236 yards and one touchdown.

There seems to be no ill will between Ford and USC head coach Lincoln Riley. The two shared a moment during practice on Thursday. USC could use a veteran receiver with only six scholarship receivers returning and one true freshman available this season.

