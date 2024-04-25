USC Football: Lincoln Riley Defends Caleb Williams Character Prior to NFL Draft
Assuming the Chicago Bears do take USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick, they'll not just be getting the top quarterback prospect in this year's draft, but a great teammate according to his college football coach, Lincoln Riley.
There have been rumors and talk questioning Williams as a person through the pre-draft process. Ahead of the NFL Draft getting started on Thursday, Riley praised Williams as a teammate.
"i've seen as member of high school team and two different teams in college and he was very present with his team, the small things, the big things," Riley said on the Rich Eisen Show. "Here's a guy who would take NIL opportunities that a lot of people would love for themselves and he would do things for the linemen, for the entire team. He was extremely team conscious."
Eisen added that Williams stayed out on the field during his Pro Day to draw attention to his teammates. Eisen noted that Williams also shook the hand of everyone working the event that day.
Riley has previously spoken up in support of Williams earlier this offseason, shutting down the rumors that suggested Williams was unwilling to play for the Bears. Both Riley and many Williams' teammates have spoken positively and praised Williams through the pre-draft process.
While Williams has proven to be unconventional from many other NFL quarterbacks, painting his nails, opting out of medical testing at the NFL combine, and being open about his mental health and emotions, he appears to only have the support and belief from those close to him.
This is expected to be great for the Bears, who have been looking for a true franchise passer to carry the team since Sid Luckman. With both Williams's reputation as a player and a teammate, Chicago should have nothing but a bright future come Thursday evening.
More USC: USC Football: See Caleb Williams' Dapper Draft Fit Before NFL Draft