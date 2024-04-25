USC Football: See Caleb Williams' Dapper Draft Fit Before NFL Draft
Entering the NFL Draft, we all know who will be taken first overall by the Chicago Bears. It will be USC quarterback Caleb Williams, barring any massive surprises at the top of the order.
Williams has been the projected first overall pick for some time now and he earned it. After winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022, his national stock has soared to new heights.
As Williams got ready for the draft, we got a look at what he was wearing to one of the biggest nights of his entire life. You can see his draft fit below!
He looks the part of someone who is expected to go first overall later and he looks ready to get started. Williams will be entered into a Chicago team that has some very talented players on the roster but has lacked a true franchise quarterback. He is looking to now change that fact.
Once Williams goes off the board, the rest of the draft will really start. We do have some idea about who will be taken but Williams has been the most sure thing when it comes to the order for a long time.
