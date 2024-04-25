USC Football: New Bears Stadium Proof Chicago Is All-In On Caleb Williams?
When the Chicago Bears step up to the podium to make their No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft later tonight, former USC quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to be the name taken. Williams was great for the Trojans and has earned the right to be taken first overall.
The Bears have already started preparing for the arrival of Williams by acquiring veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen to pair him with D.J. Moore. Williams will have a legitimate wide receiving core when he steps into the building on day one.
Chicago also announced plans for a new lakefront stadium, even more proof that they are all in on the arrival of Williams.
The Bears have been searching for a true franchise quarterback for a long time and now they seemingly will finally get one with Williams. He can make all the throws on the football field and uses his strong arm to place the ball exactly where receivers need it to be.
Of course, he will need to prove himself once he gets to the NFL. All the accomplishments that he had in college aren't going to mean anything to the professional players but Williams has the tools to be a successful quarterback.
If the Bears continue to spend around Williams, they could become one of the more dominant teams in the entire NFL. Even though he only spent two years with the Trojans, Williams left his mark on the program and the entire Trojans fanbase will be rooting him on for years to come.
