USC Football: Friend-Turned-Pac-12 Foe Transfers Back To Trojans
There's always something nice about going back home.
WR Kyle Ford had spent the bulk of his collegiate career at USC before transferring to UCLA last year. Ford was hoping he'd be able to showcase his skills a bit more with less competition ahead of him at the WR spot.
However, former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly utilized a very run-heavy scheme and thus didn't utilize Ford nearly as much as he probably should have. Ford finished last season with only 22 catches for 256 yards and 1 TD.
With one more year of eligibility left, the former big-time high school prospect decided to re-enter the portal. Ultimately, USC came calling -- and the rest was history.
Ford committed to USC on Tuesday afternoon amidst interest from a host of other programs. In what figures to be his last season in college, Ford's journey back to USC has truly come full circle.
As he told Hayes Fawcett of on3.com, Ford offered the following statement: "My fault, I was trippin."
Now, those who support the Cardinal and Gold probably find this statement rather amusing. Ford went to the crosstown rival for one year before bouncing back to the place that represented his first love.
On the other hand, UCLA fans probably won't have any love lost for the sixth-year receiver.
While USC's receivers room is deep and talented, Ford does have the leg-up when it comes to experience. He's also a very strong athlete. There's a chance Ford could line up at several spots on the field to further take advantage of his skill set.
Ford has the strength to bother smaller defensive backs. Duly, he's quick enough to be a real problem for linebackers and bigger safeties. If there's one coach who can figure out how to best utilize his physical traits on the offensive side of the ball, it's Lincoln Riley.
More USC: USC Football: Caleb Williams Reacts To Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy Return