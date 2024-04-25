USC Football: When, Where To Watch Trojans At This Year's Draft
USC football quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to be the first of several Trojans off the board as the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday. Williams is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Bears. He will also be one of thirteen players in attendance at the draft, which takes place in Detroit, Michigan this year.
Here's how to watch Williams and his Trojan teammates get drafted this weekend.
How to Watch:
The NFL Draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. The draft can also be streamed on NFL+ of the Fubo TV app. The schedule and times for each of the rounds is listed below.
Day 1: Round 1 — Thursday, April 25 beginning at 5 p.m. PT.
Day 2: Rounds 2 and 3 — Friday, April 26 beginning at 4 p.m. PT.
Day 3: Rounds 4-7 — Saturday, April 27 beginning at 9 a.m. PT.
Which Trojans are expected to get drafted?
At least five Trojans are expected to hear their name called this weekend. After Williams, who is considered the consensus No. 1 pick, no other Trojan is expected to hear their name called during the first round. Instead, the rest of the USC prospects in the draft could hear their name called on Day 2 or Day 3.
Running back MarShawn Lloyd, safety Calen Bullock, and wide receivers Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington are all expected to get drafted. Other former Trojans including Solomon Byrd, Christian Roland-Wallace, Jarrett Kingston, Shane Lee, Austin Jones, Mason Cobb, Justin Dedich and Ceyair Wright are expected to be drafted in the later rounds or become undrafted free agents.