A Lynn Swann Sighting With USC-Kentucky Derby Connection

Lynn Swann has kept a low profile since USC fired him as athletic director last year.

But he popped up in a video today with the winning owner of the Kentucky Derby, Wayne Hughes.

Hughes is the USC mega-donor the L.A. Times estimated gave USC more than $400 million. And he owns Authentic, the horse who won today's Kentucky Derby.

Many believe Swann was Hughes' personal choice to be athletic director at USC and the pair have been close since Swann played for the Trojans.

This is the first time I've seen Swann at any time of event since he attended a Steelers-Chargers game last season.

Here's the video of Swann.

Ironically, even Mike Bohn went out of his way to congratulate Hughes.