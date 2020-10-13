A Revealing Moment In How USC Picks Starters

I thought Graham Harrell made an interesting comment today.

Harrell said offensive line coach Tim Drevno would choose the first unit offensive line and rotations in practices.

But final decisions on who starts and who rotates would be made by the entire offensive staff.

Now it's not unusual for a staff to compare notes before deciding who starts. But when USC has had its better offensive line coaches, they always decided who started.

I interpret this as a lack of confidence in Drevno.

He didn't have any connections to Harrell before USC and isn't from Texas, like several other USC assistant coaches. He is a Clay Helton holdover. And let's face it, the line has been a sore spot.

So Harrell is making sure he controls who plays. Just like he has to make sure Helton doesn't call plays.