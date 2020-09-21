AllTrojans
A Sign Of The Pac-12 Times

Scott Wolf

This column by the Oregonian's John Canzano pretty much sums up the way the Pac-12 and Pac-12 Network are running these days.

After layoffs and furloughs, what's the state of the network?

Excerpt: "The current network programming consists of replaying old classic games, but anyone closely watching can see that there’s nobody at the controls. The ticker, for example, hasn’t been changed for days.

"Why?

“They let go of the ticker person,” said one current staff member."

“The managers aren’t managing anyone,” said another former staff member.

One of Canzano's points is the network might not be able to produce pre-game, half-time or post-game shows this season after mass layoffs.

Full column here

Football

USC Saturday Buzz: Pac-12 Moving At Glacial Pace

Football will return but not officially until Thursday

Scott Wolf

by

RShab

Former USC Player Has Big Half

Bubba Bolden leads Miami defense vs. Louisville

Scott Wolf

by

4SCsports

Sunday Buzz: Maybe USC Should Play Oregon Twice

If some Pac-12 teams are not ready, why not put best teams together?

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

USC Morning Buzz: The Pac-12 Suddenly Moves When Forced To

Conference is close to getting back on field once it got its orders from Big Ten

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Tom Cruise, Madonna, Bono, Gwen Stefani make appearance this week

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

Ed Orgeron Says USC Did Not Hire Him Because He's Not "A Country Club Guy"

Former USC coach tells 60 Minutes his accent played role in failure to get job

Scott Wolf

USC Lands Commitment From Class Of 2022 Prospect

Arizona prospect was in long-range plan for Trojans

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

When Will The PAC 12 Return In 2020?

We give you our predictions for the return of PAC 12 football.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Vault91

Friday Notes: USC Works Out Indoors, Awaits Pac-12 Start Date

Presidents might not decide until weekend

Scott Wolf

by

BurrowTrump

As Pac-12 Mulls Decision, Seven-Game Season Gains Traction

Pac-12 title game would be eighth game for two teams in conference

Scott Wolf