A USC QB Celebrates Birthday

Mike Rae, the quarterback on USC's 1972 national championship team, celebrates his 69th birthday today.

Rae was the starting QB in 1972 when USC went 12-0 and beat every opponent by at least nine points. They also beat No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 14 UCLA and No. 15 Stanford.

Whenever people rank the best teams in college history, the 1972 USC team is in the conversation.

If you talk to USC coaches or players from 1972, one thing they mention is Rae got shortchanged by John McKay that season because he had to share playing time with Pat Haden.

Remember, Haden lived with McKay when he was in high school and was best friends with McKay's son, J.K.