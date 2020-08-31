A Year After USC's 2019 Season-Opener, Same Question Remains

It was a year ago today that USC barely held off Fresno State, 31-23, at the Coliseum.

The headline of the game was JT Daniels suffering a season-ending knee injury but the fact USC did not look significantly better than the previous season was an early warning sign that USC was not back.

Remember, if Isaiah Pola-Mao did not intercept a pass in the end zone with 1:45 left, Fresno State had a chance to send the game to OT.

A year later, expectations are higher but the caveat is always the same: Will the team play to Clay Helton's level?

The Trojans did last year.

There's no telling whether there will be a season in early 2021. But will the Trojans keep Helton's characteristics or is a new defensive coaching staff enough to change the character of the team?