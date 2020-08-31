AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

A Year After USC's 2019 Season-Opener, Same Question Remains

Scott Wolf

It was a year ago today that USC barely held off Fresno State, 31-23, at the Coliseum.

The headline of the game was JT Daniels suffering a season-ending knee injury but the fact USC did not look significantly better than the previous season was an early warning sign that USC was not back.

Remember, if Isaiah Pola-Mao did not intercept a pass in the end zone with 1:45 left, Fresno State had a chance to send the game to OT.

A year later, expectations are higher but the caveat is always the same: Will the team play to Clay Helton's level?

The Trojans did last year.

There's no telling whether there will be a season in early 2021. But will the Trojans keep Helton's characteristics or is a new defensive coaching staff enough to change the character of the team?

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saturday Night Notes: Pete Carroll Goes Viral

Also: Arthur Bartner still at band workouts

Scott Wolf

by

Parcel Man

Sunday Buzz: Notes On USC And LSU

An update on USC COVID-19 testing

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

The Daily Report: Does USC Or UCLA Have More NFL Players?

Is Pac-12 making moves to take power away from Larry Scott?

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

What would it take for protests in Pac-12?

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Ex-USC Quarterback JT Daniels Scrimmages With Georgia

Former Trojan Takes First Snaps With Bulldogs

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Sunday View: Quick Look At Weekend News

When will Marvin Powell get into USC Hall of Fame?

Scott Wolf

USC Morning Buzz: JT Daniels Surprises Georgia Coach

Quarterback gets compliment for his athleticism

Scott Wolf

by

Bostonfan1967

Friday Night Notes: Which USC Players Might Leave?

Also: A look at Frank Gifford's cement footprints

Scott Wolf

by

foyposn

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

If Big Ten moves season to November, will Pac-12 follow?

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

The USC Daily: How Worried Is Pac-12 About Big Ten?

Plus a cool memento from the 32nd Street Market

Scott Wolf

by

jeffuscman