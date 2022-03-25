USC's Alex Grinch Talks Developing Defense: 'Long Way To Go'

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch addressed the media on Thursday afternoon, following USC's second spring practice. Grinch joined USC's staff under Lincoln Riley in November, after spending three seasons at Oklahoma.

Here are some notable quotes from Grinch's first spring press conference.

USC Defensive Coordinator, Alex Grinch

Alex Grinch talks first week of spring camp:

"Two days into it. It's easy to say we've made progress, but we've got a long, long way to go," Grinch said.

"Right now I see a whole lot of weaknesses, and the strengths got to come," Grinch said. "That's not completely dissimilar to other places in terms of the first two day of spring. Certainly, we'll get the pads on Saturday and we'll get a better chance to assess some of that stuff."

Alex Grinch talks Calen Bullock's development:

"He's got to become a bigger athlete. The sport demands that of you. He is one of those guys that has to put on some weight. He has got to look like a second year guy," Grinch said.

"[I've got] high expectations for him and he's certainly got a long way to go but we are excited about him."

Alex Grinch talks transition from Oklahoma to USC:

"It's a tremendous opportunity for those guys, in terms of a fresh start. It's a great opportunity for us in terms of a fresh start as well.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook