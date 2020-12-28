Why Alijah Vera Tucker Declaring For The NFL Draft Shouldn't Come As A Surprise

The offensive lineman is projected to be a first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

USC's top offensive lineman Alijah Vera Tucker announced on Monday that he is headed to the NFL. Vera Tucker and USC Athletics did not make the announcement on their individual social channels, instead the starting left tackle confirmed his departure from USC's program to Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel.

There has been a lot of shocking news in 2020, but this shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Back in September, when the Pac-12 had originally postponed the 2020 football season, Vera Tucker made the decision to opt out of his final years of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.

However, as soon as Larry Scott called off the hiatus to the 2020 fall season, USC's top offensive lineman was back in the game.

He yet again took to Twitter to make his announcement citing,

"The recent announcement that USC is able to play this season has really allowed me to re-evaluate my decision. The opportunity to rejoin my teammates, represent the Trojan family, continue to advance towards my degree and compete for a Pac-12 championship this season is something I can not pass up."

The redshirt junior unquestionably accomplished his mission and goals for the 2020 season. He helped lead the Trojans to the Pac-12 championship, he was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection, and he increased his draft stock after a stellar season protecting Kedon Slovis and beefing up the offensive line.

Vera Tucker brings flexibility to the table which will undoubtedly help his draft stock, as he can play both tackle and guard. This season the NFL prospect took a shot at the left tackle position and covered Kedon Slovis' blind side.

“I learned how crucial the position is,” said Vera Tucker to Yahoo News. “There’s obviously a difference with the guys you are going up against, they are faster or bigger or a mixture of both. It was cool learning how crucial the tackle position is. It was a great experience. I loved playing it.”

Over the course of his four seasons with the Trojans, Vera Tucker has appeared in 31 games. He is projected to be a first round draft pick in the 2021 NFL draft. If he is indeed drafted in the first round he would follow former USC Trojan Austin Jackson who was taken by the Miami Dolphins as the 18th pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

