Breaking: Top USC WR Enters NFL Draft

This Just In: USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. St. Brown follows four other Trojans in doing so, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Talanoa Hufanga, Olaijah Griffin, and Marlon Tuipulotu.

St. Brown made his announcement via Twitter citing,

"While I have had a tough time grappling with a decision over the last few weeks, I have decided to forego my senior season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Although my time suiting up in the Cardinal and Gold may have come to an end, I still plan to complete my degree and proudly represent the Trojan Family in all that I do."

The junior wideout from Mater Dei HS made an immediate impact as soon as he joined the Trojans' squad in 2018. As a freshman, St. Brown appeared in all 12 games and started in five. He was the fourth USC true freshman to lead the Trojans in receptions (60).

This season St. Brown was the talk of USC's offense. When Kedon Slovis and the Calif. native could connect on routes, the pair was unstoppable.

St. Brown finished the 2020 season with 41 receptions, 478 yards, and seven touchdowns. He ends his USC career with 178 receptions, 2,270 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

To add, the 6'1", 196-pound athlete was named to the Associated Press All Pac-12 football first team offense and the 2020 All Pac-12 Conference first team.

St. Brown's absence will be missed as he was one accurate pass catcher for the Trojans offense. Now, all eyes fall on redshirt senior Tyler Vaughns. Will Vaughns follow his teammates footsteps and declare for the NFL Draft this year? Or will he take advantage of the NCAA's added year of eligibility rule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If one things for certain, it's that USC has plenty of playmakers at the wide receiver position. Guys like Bru McCoy, Drake London and Gary Bryant Jr. will all need to step up to fill the loss of Amon Ra St. Brown.

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.