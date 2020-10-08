An Extra Early Homecoming For USC

Would you believe the USC-Arizona State game, the one with the 9 a.m. kickoff, is also Homecoming?

Now you can sensibly say it doesn't matter because fans are not allowed to attend games.

But look at the official homecoming schedule:

7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Pre Kick-Off Homecoming Spirit Hour and Alumni Address — John Iino JD ’87, the president of the USC Alumni Association Board of Governors, and Patrick E. Auerbach EdD’08, associate senior vice president for alumni relations, start off the day’s celebration before the Men of Troy take on the ASU Sun Devils!

1. Who else wants to hear some suits talk at 7 a.m.?

2. Who calls the football team the "Men of Troy"?