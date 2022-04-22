Skip to main content

Analyst Details Expectations For Lincoln Riley's First Season at USC

"Anything less than a New Year's Six bid should be viewed as a disappointment."

USC football's 2022 season will be here before we know it. 

CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee detailed his expectations for the Trojans' upcoming season under new head coach Lincoln Riley.

"The spotlight is on Riley, and for good reason: he has to win now. I'm not talking about a national championship or a playoff berth, but the Trojans should enter late November with a College Football Playoff shot and win the Pac-12 South. Translation: they need to make it to a New Year's Six bowl game. Remember, Riley has his hand-picked quarterback, hit the transfer portal harder than any coach in the country and comes with a proven track record of success at an elite level. Anything less than a New Year's Six bid should be viewed as a disappointment."

USC will hold their 2022 spring football game on April 23. This will be USC fans first opportunity to see the Trojans live in action before the 2022 college football season. 

USC kicks off their fall season on September 3, against Rice.

