Skip to main content

AP Top 25 Poll: USC drops to No. 12 after loss to Utah

The Trojans fall five spots in the latest college football rankings

After suffering their fist loss of the season, the USC Trojans dropped five spots to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press College Football Poll.

USC lost to Utah 43-42 on Saturday night in a thrilling game that was overshadowed by questionable officiating. Utah jumped up five spots in the poll to No. 15. 

The Pac-12 has three teams in the top 15: No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 Oregon, No. 12 USC and No. 15 Utah. UCLA and Oregon play each other on Oct. 22 in a game that will be featured on ESPN's College GameDay.

Here's the complete AP Top 25 Poll for this week:

AP Top 25 Poll

Oct. 16, 2022

1. Georgia (31)

2. Ohio State (17)

3. Tennessee (15)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. Ole Miss

8. TCU

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

11. Oklahoma State

12. USC

13. Wake Forest

14. Syracuse

15. Utah

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Illinois

19. Kentucky

20. Texas

21. Cincinnati

22. North Carolina

23. NC State

24. Mississippi State

25. Tulane

Also receiving votes: Purdue (95), LSU (87), UCF (13), South Carolina (13), Kansas (12), James Madison (6), Oregon State (6), Maryland (5), South Alabama (4), Liberty (2), Arkansas (1), Minnesota (1), Florida State (1).

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

travis dye usc trojans football
Football

USC loses to Utah as Pac-12 football officiating rears its ugly head

By Wyatt Allsup
caleb williams usc football
Football

Utah beats USC 43-42 in thriller: Live updates recap, game highlights from Pac-12 showdown in Salt Lake City

By All Trojans Staff
Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans beat visiting Washington State 30-14 in Los Angeles on October 8, 2022.
Football

How to watch USC football vs. Utah: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode16
Football

USC vs. Utah: Pac-12 title, potential college football playoff berth on the line for Trojans

By Wyatt Allsup
usc trojans washington state football jason goode13
Football

Jordan Palmer on Caleb Williams: 'He's the next Mahomes'

By All Trojans Staff
isaiah-collier-usc
Recruiting

Will USC land Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 basketball recruit in the country?

By All Trojans Staff
USC Trojans fan hate UCLA Bruins
Football

UCLA overtakes USC for top spot in Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode8
Football

Travis Dye has emerged as key playmaker in USC's offense

By Wyatt Allsup