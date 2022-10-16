AP Top 25 Poll: USC drops to No. 12 after loss to Utah
After suffering their fist loss of the season, the USC Trojans dropped five spots to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press College Football Poll.
USC lost to Utah 43-42 on Saturday night in a thrilling game that was overshadowed by questionable officiating. Utah jumped up five spots in the poll to No. 15.
The Pac-12 has three teams in the top 15: No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 Oregon, No. 12 USC and No. 15 Utah. UCLA and Oregon play each other on Oct. 22 in a game that will be featured on ESPN's College GameDay.
Here's the complete AP Top 25 Poll for this week:
AP Top 25 Poll
Oct. 16, 2022
1. Georgia (31)
2. Ohio State (17)
3. Tennessee (15)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. Ole Miss
8. TCU
9. UCLA
10. Oregon
11. Oklahoma State
12. USC
13. Wake Forest
14. Syracuse
15. Utah
16. Penn State
17. Kansas State
18. Illinois
19. Kentucky
20. Texas
21. Cincinnati
22. North Carolina
23. NC State
24. Mississippi State
25. Tulane
Also receiving votes: Purdue (95), LSU (87), UCF (13), South Carolina (13), Kansas (12), James Madison (6), Oregon State (6), Maryland (5), South Alabama (4), Liberty (2), Arkansas (1), Minnesota (1), Florida State (1).