AP Top 25 Poll: USC drops to No. 12 after loss to Utah

After suffering their fist loss of the season, the USC Trojans dropped five spots to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press College Football Poll.

USC lost to Utah 43-42 on Saturday night in a thrilling game that was overshadowed by questionable officiating. Utah jumped up five spots in the poll to No. 15.

The Pac-12 has three teams in the top 15: No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 Oregon, No. 12 USC and No. 15 Utah. UCLA and Oregon play each other on Oct. 22 in a game that will be featured on ESPN's College GameDay.

Here's the complete AP Top 25 Poll for this week:

AP Top 25 Poll

Oct. 16, 2022

1. Georgia (31)

2. Ohio State (17)

3. Tennessee (15)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. Ole Miss

8. TCU

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma State

12. USC

13. Wake Forest

14. Syracuse

15. Utah

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Illinois

19. Kentucky

20. Texas

21. Cincinnati

22. North Carolina

23. NC State

24. Mississippi State

25. Tulane

Also receiving votes: Purdue (95), LSU (87), UCF (13), South Carolina (13), Kansas (12), James Madison (6), Oregon State (6), Maryland (5), South Alabama (4), Liberty (2), Arkansas (1), Minnesota (1), Florida State (1).