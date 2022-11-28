Skip to main content

AP Top 25 poll: USC jumps to No. 4 in latest college football rankings (Nov. 27)

The Trojans continue to climb the polls

One day after soundly beating Notre Dame 38-27, the USC Trojans rose to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. 

With Ohio State losing to Michigan, the Trojans were able to move up one spot - which is what will likely happen when the next College Football Playoff Rankings are released on Tuesday.

The Pac-12 still has six ranked teams with Washington moving up to No. 9 and Utah (No. 12), Oregon (No. 15), Oregon State (No. 16) and UCLA (No. 17) all inside the top 20. 

Here's the latest AP Top 25 poll:

AP TOP 25 POLL

Nov. 27, 2022

  1. Georgia (58)
  2. Michigan (5)
  3. TCU
  4. USC
  5. Ohio State
  6. Alabama
  7. Tennessee
  8. Penn State
  9. Washington
  10. Clemson
  11. LSU
  12. Utah
  13. Kansas State
  14. Florida State
  15. Oregon
  16. Oregon State
  17. UCLA
  18. Tulane
  19. Notre Dame
  20. South Carolina
  21. Texas
  22. UCF
  23. UTSA
  24. North Carolina
  25. Mississippi State

Also receiving votes: Troy (80), North Carolina State (62), Cincinnati (43), Boise State (39), Purdue (24), Ole Miss (22), South Alabama (12), Illinois (10), Coastal Carolina (6), Pittsburgh (5), Fresno State (4), James Madison (4), Ohio (2), Minnesota (1)

USC Trojans
