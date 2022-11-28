AP Top 25 poll: USC jumps to No. 4 in latest college football rankings (Nov. 27)

One day after soundly beating Notre Dame 38-27, the USC Trojans rose to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

With Ohio State losing to Michigan, the Trojans were able to move up one spot - which is what will likely happen when the next College Football Playoff Rankings are released on Tuesday.

The Pac-12 still has six ranked teams with Washington moving up to No. 9 and Utah (No. 12), Oregon (No. 15), Oregon State (No. 16) and UCLA (No. 17) all inside the top 20.

Here's the latest AP Top 25 poll:

AP TOP 25 POLL

Nov. 27, 2022

Georgia (58) Michigan (5) TCU USC Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Penn State Washington Clemson LSU Utah Kansas State Florida State Oregon Oregon State UCLA Tulane Notre Dame South Carolina Texas UCF UTSA North Carolina Mississippi State

Also receiving votes: Troy (80), North Carolina State (62), Cincinnati (43), Boise State (39), Purdue (24), Ole Miss (22), South Alabama (12), Illinois (10), Coastal Carolina (6), Pittsburgh (5), Fresno State (4), James Madison (4), Ohio (2), Minnesota (1)