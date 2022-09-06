AP Top 25 poll: USC moves up to No. 10 in latest college football rankings
Just one week into the season USC is the highest-ranked Pac-12 football team in the country.
Coming off a 66-14 season-opening victory over Rice - coupled with Utah's 29-26 loss to Florida - the Trojans jumped from No. 13 to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Tuesday.
Utah fell to No. 13 and Oregon fell completely out of the poll after getting embarrassed by Georgia.
The Trojans are 9-point favorites in their Pac-12 opener against Stanford this weekend.
Here's a look at the full AP Top 25 with first-place votes in parenthesis:
AP Top 25 Poll
1. Alabama (44)
2. Georgia (17)
3. Ohio State (2)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Texas A&M
7. Oklahoma
8. Notre Dame
9. Baylor
10. USC
11. Oklahoma State
12. Florida
13. Utah
14. Michigan State
15. Miami
16. Arkansas
17. Pittsburgh
18. NC State
19. Wisconsin
20. Kentucky
21. BYU
22. Ole Miss
23. Wake Forest
24. Tennessee
25. Houston