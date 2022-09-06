AP Top 25 poll: USC moves up to No. 10 in latest college football rankings

Just one week into the season USC is the highest-ranked Pac-12 football team in the country.

Coming off a 66-14 season-opening victory over Rice - coupled with Utah's 29-26 loss to Florida - the Trojans jumped from No. 13 to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Tuesday.

Utah fell to No. 13 and Oregon fell completely out of the poll after getting embarrassed by Georgia.

The Trojans are 9-point favorites in their Pac-12 opener against Stanford this weekend.

Here's a look at the full AP Top 25 with first-place votes in parenthesis:

AP Top 25 Poll

1. Alabama (44)

2. Georgia (17)

3. Ohio State (2)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma

8. Notre Dame

9. Baylor

10. USC

11. Oklahoma State

12. Florida

13. Utah

14. Michigan State

15. Miami

16. Arkansas

17. Pittsburgh

18. NC State

19. Wisconsin

20. Kentucky

21. BYU

22. Ole Miss

23. Wake Forest

24. Tennessee

25. Houston