AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans move up to No. 7 in latest college football rankings
After a crazy Saturday in the Pac-12 the USC Trojans find themselves in a great spot.
Tied atop the Pac-12 standings with Utah and Oregon, the Trojans are now the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12 in the national polls. USC is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Poll and No. 6 in the latest Coaches Poll.
Oregon's loss to Washington dropped the Ducks to No. 12 in the AP Poll. And UCLA's stunning loss to Arizona dropped the Bruins to No. 16 in the AP Poll.
The good news for the Pac-12 is they have six teams ranked. Oregon State snuck into this week's poll at No. 25.
Here's the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, released Sunday, November 13:
AP Top 25 Poll
Nov. 13, 2022
1. Georgia (62)
2. Ohio State (1)
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. Tennessee
6. LSU
7. USC
8. Alabama
9. Clemson
10. Utah
11. Penn State
12. Oregon
13. North Carolina
14. Ole Miss
15. Washington
16. UCLA
17. UCF
18. Notre Dame
19. Kansas State
20. Florida State
21. Tulane
22. Cincinnati
23. Coastal Carolina
24. Oklahoma State
25. Oregon State
Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 77, Texas 65, UTSA 51, Troy 22, Duke 16, Liberty 15, Illinois 13, Minnesota 7, Florida 6, Boise State 5, South Alabama 1.