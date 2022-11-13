Skip to main content

AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans move up to No. 7 in latest college football rankings

The Trojans are the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12

After a crazy Saturday in the Pac-12 the USC Trojans find themselves in a great spot.

Tied atop the Pac-12 standings with Utah and Oregon, the Trojans are now the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12 in the national polls. USC is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Poll and No. 6 in the latest Coaches Poll.

Oregon's loss to Washington dropped the Ducks to No. 12 in the AP Poll. And UCLA's stunning loss to Arizona dropped the Bruins to No. 16 in the AP Poll.

The good news for the Pac-12 is they have six teams ranked. Oregon State snuck into this week's poll at No. 25.

Here's the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, released Sunday, November 13:

AP Top 25 Poll

Nov. 13, 2022

1. Georgia (62)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Ole Miss

15. Washington

16. UCLA

17. UCF

18. Notre Dame

19. Kansas State

20. Florida State

21. Tulane

22. Cincinnati

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Oklahoma State

25. Oregon State

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 77, Texas 65, UTSA 51, Troy 22, Duke 16, Liberty 15, Illinois 13, Minnesota 7, Florida 6, Boise State 5, South Alabama 1.

