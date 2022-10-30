AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans move up to No. 9 in college football rankings

The Pac-12 has five ranked teams once again.

With No. 23 Oregon State entering the AP Top 25 College Football Poll for the first time since 2013, the Pac-12 has as many ranked teams this week as the SEC.

USC moved up one spot to No. 9 after their 45-37 win over Arizona. The Trojans are joined in the Top 10 by No. 8 Oregon and No. 10 UCLA.

No. 12 Utah is the other ranked Pac-12 team. The Utes survived a hard-fought 21-17 victory over Washington State on Thursday.

Here's the complete AP Top 25 Poll for this week:

AP Top 25 Poll

Oct. 30, 2022

1. Georgia (30)

T2. Ohio State (15)

T2. Tennessee (18)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. UCLA

11. Ole Miss

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Illinois

15. LSU

16. Penn State

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Wake Forest

21. NC State

22. Syracuse

23. Liberty

24. Oregon State

25. UCF

Also receiving votes: Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Coastal Carolina 8, Florida State 8, Troy 7, Mississippi State 5, Boise State 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1.