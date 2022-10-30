AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans move up to No. 9 in college football rankings
The Pac-12 has five ranked teams once again.
With No. 23 Oregon State entering the AP Top 25 College Football Poll for the first time since 2013, the Pac-12 has as many ranked teams this week as the SEC.
USC moved up one spot to No. 9 after their 45-37 win over Arizona. The Trojans are joined in the Top 10 by No. 8 Oregon and No. 10 UCLA.
No. 12 Utah is the other ranked Pac-12 team. The Utes survived a hard-fought 21-17 victory over Washington State on Thursday.
Here's the complete AP Top 25 Poll for this week:
AP Top 25 Poll
Oct. 30, 2022
1. Georgia (30)
T2. Ohio State (15)
T2. Tennessee (18)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. UCLA
11. Ole Miss
12. Utah
13. Kansas State
14. Illinois
15. LSU
16. Penn State
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Tulane
20. Wake Forest
21. NC State
22. Syracuse
23. Liberty
24. Oregon State
25. UCF
Also receiving votes: Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Coastal Carolina 8, Florida State 8, Troy 7, Mississippi State 5, Boise State 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1.