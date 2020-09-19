As Pac-12 Mulls Decision, Seven-Game Season Gains Traction

The Pac-12 presidents and chancellors met today and have not made any formal decisions on restarting football.

A vote could come over the weekend and it appears a Nov. 7 start date is now considered the likely option. That means a seven-game season with two teams playing in the Pac-12 title game.

Maybe USC should call Notre Dame and try to get the Irish for an eighth game?

A seven-game season isn't much but it will provide money for cash-strapped athletic depts.