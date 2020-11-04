ASU At First Glance: Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

Arizona State is expected to be one of USC's most difficult games this season. Herm Edwards is going into this third year with the Sun Devils coming off a 8-5 record with a 3 game winning streak at the end of the season. USC has plenty of weapons on offense but ASU has playmakers on defense as well. Graham Harrell admitted to the media on Monday, “We don’t really know what we’re going to get, to be honest with you," when asked about facing Marvin Lewis' defense.

Here are four players to watch on ASU's defense.

Darien Butler - LB

Butler a junior led ASU with 90 tackles last season and tied for the team lead with three fumbles. According to Pro Football Focus, Butler is the seventh highest rated linebacker in the Pac12 on run defense.

2019 Statistics: 90 tac, 6.5 for loss, 1 sac, 1 dfl, 1 FR, 3 FF

Evan Fields - DB

Evan Fields started in all 13 games last year. He finished second on the team with 84 tackles from the secondary. During ASU's away game to Michigan State, Fields had a career best of 13 tackles.

2019 Statistics: 83 tac, 4.5 for loss, 2 int, 2 FR.

Merlin Robertson - LB

Merlin Robertson the junior from Carson California had an impressive 2019 season. He led ASU with three fumbles and was third for tackles. He was credited with 8 missed tackles the second lowest among linebackers in the Pac12 in 2019. In 2018, Robertson was named Pac12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. He is a physical athlete that will be an impact player for the Sun Devils this season.

2019 Statistics: 72 tac, 5 for loss, 2 sack, 1 int, 2 dfl, 1 FR, 3 FF.

Jermayne Lole - DL

Jermayne Lole is a returning junior from Long Beach California (Long Beach Poly HS) and is 6'1", 310 LBS. He recorded 72 tackles last season the third most of any ASU defensive lineman since 1990. Lole has proved to be a consistent playmaker for ASU since he arrived in 2018 and is a top tackler for the Sun Devils.

2019 Statistics: 72 tac, 10 for loss, 6.5 ssack, 2 dfl, 1 FR.

