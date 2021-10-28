ESPN Analyst Names Best Fit For James Franklin

Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    ESPN Analyst Paul Finebaum Names Best Fit For James Franklin

    It's assumed that Franklin is being considered for both the LSU and USC jobs.
    Author:

    Penn State head coach James Franklin has been linked to the job opening in Southern California since Clay Helton was fired in September. Recently, he has found himself back in the headlines being linked to the LSU job opening.

    ESPN’s Paul Finebaum named the best landing spot for Franklin on Wednesday, revealing that Los Angeles would be a 'better fit' for the experienced head coach. 

    “I think he would be better off going to USC because to me, he’s a CEO coach and I don’t mean that as a shot,” Finebaum said Wednesday on Keyshawn, JWill and Max.

    “He’s in command of the program. At SC, he’s already got people on that staff who he could keep in place and maintain recruiting and relationships. LSU is a maze. You go down there, it’s a different world. I think you hear the word fit all the time, but I think he’s a better fit out there,"' Finebaum said.

    USA TODAY 

    USA TODAY 

    Recommended Articles

    “I think he’d relate well to that city. He’d need to clean up some of his misleading statements because in Hollywood, you have to do it, bigger and better and broader than be obvious that you’re not telling the truth.”

    Franklin holds a 84-43 overall record with Penn State in his eight seasons with the team. This season he has led the Nittany Lions to a 5-2 overall record, losing only to Iowa and Illinois.   

    "I think I’ve shown over my eight years, my commitment to this university and this community, and that’s kind of my statement," Franklin said Tuesday when asked about his future with Penn State.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_17035510
    Football

    ESPN Analyst Names Best Fit For James Franklin

    just now
    USATSI_16830571
    Football

    Opinion: Keaontay Ingram Carrying USC's Offense Behind Drake London

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16926194
    Football

    ESPN Analyst Names Notre Dame Coach 'Interesting Hire' for USC Job

    20 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-12 at 7.58.09 PM
    Football

    Injury Update: USC Quarterback Jaxson Dart, Arizona Week

    Oct 27, 2021
    USATSI_14294874
    Football

    Ex-Trojan Reacts To Mike Tomlin Squashing USC Rumors

    Oct 26, 2021
    USATSI_15200483
    Football

    10 Things To Know: USC vs. Arizona

    Oct 26, 2021
    USATSI_16978967
    Football

    Steelers Mike Tomlin Shuts Down USC Rumors: 'That's a Joke'

    Oct 26, 2021
    USATSI_16925712
    Football

    Here's Why James Franklin Would Pick USC Over Texas Tech

    Oct 26, 2021