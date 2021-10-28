ESPN Analyst Names Best Fit For James Franklin

It's assumed that Franklin is being considered for both the LSU and USC jobs.

Penn State head coach James Franklin has been linked to the job opening in Southern California since Clay Helton was fired in September. Recently, he has found himself back in the headlines being linked to the LSU job opening.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum named the best landing spot for Franklin on Wednesday, revealing that Los Angeles would be a 'better fit' for the experienced head coach.

“I think he would be better off going to USC because to me, he’s a CEO coach and I don’t mean that as a shot,” Finebaum said Wednesday on Keyshawn, JWill and Max.

“He’s in command of the program. At SC, he’s already got people on that staff who he could keep in place and maintain recruiting and relationships. LSU is a maze. You go down there, it’s a different world. I think you hear the word fit all the time, but I think he’s a better fit out there,"' Finebaum said.

“I think he’d relate well to that city. He’d need to clean up some of his misleading statements because in Hollywood, you have to do it, bigger and better and broader than be obvious that you’re not telling the truth.”

Franklin holds a 84-43 overall record with Penn State in his eight seasons with the team. This season he has led the Nittany Lions to a 5-2 overall record, losing only to Iowa and Illinois.

"I think I’ve shown over my eight years, my commitment to this university and this community, and that’s kind of my statement," Franklin said Tuesday when asked about his future with Penn State.

