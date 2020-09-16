Big Ten Football Is Back, What About Pac-12?

The Pac-12 has released a statetment following the Big Ten's decision to play football in October.

So it's not exactly new. Or news.

Whether the Pac-12 follows the Big Ten or not, it needs to do a better job of addressing the situation instead of just offering its usual spin.

Especially when you know have quarterbacks at Cal, Oregon and UCLA joining the USC players in expressing their desire to play.

It feels like the Pac-12 is hiding behind the state health officials right now. Has the conference tried to get a waiver like the NFL teams? Is it talking to anyone?

Whether or not you agree the season should start sooner, it's pretty much a given the Pac-12 is too slow on everything.