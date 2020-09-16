AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Big Ten Football Is Back, What About Pac-12?

Scott Wolf

The Pac-12 has released a statetment following the Big Ten's decision to play football in October.

LARRY.SCOTT.STATEMENT

So it's not exactly new. Or news.

Whether the Pac-12 follows the Big Ten or not, it needs to do a better job of addressing the situation instead of just offering its usual spin.

Especially when you know have quarterbacks at Cal, Oregon and UCLA joining the USC players in expressing their desire to play.

It feels like the Pac-12 is hiding behind the state health officials right now. Has the conference tried to get a waiver like the NFL teams? Is it talking to anyone?

Whether or not you agree the season should start sooner, it's pretty much a given the Pac-12 is too slow on everything.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Michael Guarino
Michael Guarino

UPDATE!
Carol Folt has just issued the following "Definitive Statement": "I am proud to walk this path with you!"
#Unfortunately,CarolDidn'tSpecifyWhichPathSheWasReferringTo....

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Morning Buzz: Maybe USC Should Use Its Professional Muscle To Aid Athletes

Football team tells Gov. Gavin Newsom it wants to return to field

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Another week without a loss for the 2020 Trojans

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Players Write Letter Asking For Football To Resume

Trojans send letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking to start college football again

Scott Wolf

by

PJM.

Former USC OT Zach Banner Suffers Season Ending Knee Injury

During Week 1 Steelers vs. Giants

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Pasadenatrojan

USC Morning Buzz: Recruit Leaves California To Play

Trojan commit wants to play football in fall before enrolling at USC

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan70

Will The Big Ten Resume The 2020 Season?

Nebraska President Ted Carter Caught On Hot Mic

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

The USC Daily Report: Recruiting And Clay Helton Edition

Is Trojans' recruiting class starting to lose some luster?

Scott Wolf

by

MarquisDeSade

Here Is USC's Trap Game On Schedule

Trojans have a tricky contest at Coliseum

Scott Wolf

by

PJM.