Big Ten Officially Cancels 2020 Season

The Big Ten officially announced it will cancel its 2020 season and try to play in the spring.

The Big Ten is actually postponing all fall sports.

The Pac-12 presidents were still meeting when the news broke and probably broke out champagne because it won't need to make a decision on its own now.

UPDATED: The Pac-12 will announce its decision at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Here is the Big Ten official statement.

Let's see how long it takes for the Pac-12 to make its official statement.

The Big Ten cited medical issues as a primary reason.

“As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said.

