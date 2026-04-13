Big Ten Rival Makes Push For USC Recruiting Target Gavin Williams

The USC Trojans have clearly built momentum on the 2027 recruiting trail, especially on the defensive side of the ball. But that surge is once again being tested. The Trojans find themselves in a heated battle with Big Ten rival and crosstown opponent UCLA for four-star defensive back Gavin Williams, one of the top California prospects in the class.

The Damien High School (La Verne, California) standout has quickly become a priority target for multiple programs, but his latest visit to UCLA has shifted the tone of his recruitment. Now for USC, Williams' recruitment becomes a representation of the Trojans' stronghold on the Southern California pipeline.

USC's Track Record Holds Weight

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gavin Williams' recent visit to UCLA made it clear that the Bruins are firmly in the race for his commitment. After spending two days on capus, attending spring practice and connecting with the coaching staff, the four-star defensive back walked away impressed.

“It was a great impression (Thursday) at the spring practice,” Williams told Rivals. “They laid out the full red carpet. I’ve been here since (Wednesday). To see coach (Bob) Chesney and how he coaches in person and how they run their practice, it was great overall."

“They have a plan for me and they want me to really be the face of this thing, how I could be and they have a vision for me and a whole bunch of Cali kids," Williams added. "You see that they’re starting to get Cali kids committed so they have a plan for me.”

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins now join USC and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a tight recruitment for Williams that once had the Trojans heavily favored. But the dream that UCLA is trying to sell, the Trojans have already cashed in on. Coach Lincoln Riley's No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class features 19 incoming freshmen from the California area and USC hasn't slowed down.

On the 2027 recruiting trail, the Trojans currently have the No. 4 ranked recruiting class headlined by five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson. USC has nine commits with eight of them hailing from California, with three-star running back Javon Vital and three-star tight end Jace Cannon being the latest additions to the group.

With a new staff in place, UCLA is at starting from scratch in their quest to re-establish foundation within the California pipeline. But the Trojans already have their flag planted with a proven track record that has recruits flocking to USC.

USC Trojans' Secondary Recruiting

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One major star throughout USC's recruiting process is cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed. Over the past two years, Reed has quickly built one of the most respected recruiting pipelines in the country.

Reed landed four-star cornerback Elbert Hill in the 2026 cycle over national competition, then followed it up with a loaded 2027 start. IMG Academy four-star Aaryn Washington and Mater Dei standout Danny Lang, both top-100 recruits, are already committed. Add in Georgia safety Peyton Dyer and Cal flip Jayden Crowder, and the Trojans are stacking talent at every level of the secondary.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Now alongside Williams, USC are still in pursuit of four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey out of Alabama and St. John Bosco cornerback Jailen Hill. In other words, the Trojans have established a strong foothold on the market for top-ranked recruits in the secondary.

USC doesn't necessarily need Gavin Williams to validate its class, but landing him would elevate it. And more importantly, it would keep a top California defensive back away from a rising UCLA program looking to cut in on USC growing control over the West Coast.