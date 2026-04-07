4-Star Recruit Jordan Hicks Opens Up About USC Visit

The USC Trojans are trending towards class of 2028 recruit, cornerback Jordan Hicks. Hicks spoke to Adam Gorney of Rivals about his recent visit to USC.

Jordan Hicks Visits USC Trojans

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Over the weekend, Jordan Hicks visited USC. He talked about his visit and getting to convene with USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed.

“It was great,” Hicks said about his USC visit. “A lot of people were there, watched the practice and got a campus tour with my family and had a good meeting with Coach Reed…I’ve met him, I have a connection with him but overall great to meet him and sit down with my parents. He told us about the vision he sees in general just as a coach and not even me particularly.”

USC hired Reed as cornerbacks coach prior to the 2025 season.

Jordan Hicks is a 6-1, 180 pound cornerback out of Mission Viejo, California. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 cornerback in the 2028 class per 247Sports Composite. As a sophomore for Mission Viejo High School in 2025-26, Hicks had 62 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, five passes defended, and three forced fumbles.

Trojans' Recent Recruiting Trend

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There may not be another program in the country with the type of positive recruiting momentum that USC has right now. The Trojans failed to bring in a top 10 class in the country in 2024 and 2025. It cleary contributed to seasons that by USC standards, were disappointing. Everything on the recruiting trail changed in 2026.

USC hired their first general manager in program history in Chad Bowden and from there on, the commits started to pile up. USC's 2026 class finished with 35 total commits. They were the No. 1 ranked class in the country. They aren't stopping there.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC's 2027 class is shaping up nicely so far. They currently have nine commits and ranked No. 5 in the country according to On3's recruiting rankings. 2028 is still a ways out, but USC does have one commit in that class: four-star wide receiver Roye Oliver.

It is important to note that a commitment isn't the end all be all when it comes to securing a player as national signing day is when things are finally official, but it does signal what a potential incoming class could look like.

USC will try to bring this recruiting success to the field with them in an ultra comepetitive Big Ten conference. USC has yet to be in the Big Ten title race in their first two seasons as a member of the league. Furthmore, USC is still seeking their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

If they were to put an end to that in 2026, it means they would likely have to take down at least one of the top ten teams in the Big Ten. USC is scheduled to play Ohio State, Indiana, and Oregon next season. All three have made the playoff in each of the past two seasons.