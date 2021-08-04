Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby's Meeting With Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff Raises Eyebrows

According to reports, Big 12 and Pac-12 commissioners met on Tuesday to discuss several potential plans for the future.

According to The Athletic, Big 12 and Pac-12 conference officials met on Tuesday to discuss the potential possibility of forming a scheduling alliance or a merger between the two leagues. According to reports, both Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff did not comment on the details of the meeting.

These conversations follow Texas and Oklahoma's decision to leave the Big 12 conference for the SEC. With the departure of the Longhorns and Sooners, the Big 12 will be left with eight members come July 2025.

CBS Sports writer Barrett Sallee believes that the two power five conferences joining forces could be mutually beneficial.

"The idea of a scheduling alliance could be mutually beneficial for both conferences. The Big 12's television deal will take a huge hit without Texas and Oklahoma in the league, but adding games with Pac-12 powers like USC, Oregon and Washington would likely minimize the financial impact of the departure of the Longhorns and Sooners. It would also help the Pac-12 get desperately-needed attention from a college football world that generally overlooks a conference that hasn't put a team in the College Football Playoff since 2016."

New Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff confirmed at Pac-12 Media Day that the conference is staying open to evaluating all future possibilities amid the future changes with the SEC conference.

"The fallout from Texas and Oklahoma gives us an opportunity to once again consider expansion. We had already had significant inbound interest from many schools. We will work with our presidents and chancellors to evaluate these opportunities. We expect these decisions to take some time and we will not be sharing any further information today about ongoing expansion discussions."

Tuesday's meeting comes roughly one month after Kliavkoff started in his role with the Pac-12 conference. He was hired back in May to replace former commissioner Larry Scott after a 11-year run.

