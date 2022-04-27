Skip to main content

Bob Stoops Throws Dig at USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley

Stoops: “Lincoln Riley didn’t invent OU football.”

Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops took a shot at his former offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley during a speech at the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Sports Illustrated reports:

"Stoops was honored at the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday as part of their University of Oklahoma celebration day due to his 18 years as head coach and “a career of service to the Oklahoma community and success with the OU Football program.”

In his speech to the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Stoops said one clear message about his former offensive coordinator.

“Lincoln Riley didn’t invent OU football,” Stoops said."

Riley, 38, recorded a 55–10 record in five years with the Sooners. He left the program in November for USC.

Lincoln Riley 

Lincoln Riley 

“We are ecstatic to announce Lincoln Riley as our new head coach and welcome his wife Caitlin and their daughters Sloan and Stella to the Trojan Family,” said USC AD Mike Bohn.

“Lincoln is the rarest combination of extraordinary person and elite football coach. His successes and offensive accolades as a head coach the past five years are astonishing. Lincoln will recruit relentlessly, develop his players on and off the field, and implement a strong culture in which the program will operate with the highest level of integrity and professionalism.

“Lincoln is universally considered one of the brightest and most talented football coaches in the nation, and the fact that he chose USC is a testament to the strength of our brand, the power of the Trojan Family, and the leadership of our university. This is for our current players, our former players, our alumni, our fans, and our entire university community. Our time is now.” 

Lincoln Riley 

Lincoln Riley 

USC football kicks off their 2022 season on September 3 against Rice.

Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 11.03.06 AM
