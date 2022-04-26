As Oklahoma football heads into a new era this year after coach Lincoln Riley left for USC, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops wants to make sure fans of the team aren’t worried about the Sooners’ future.

Stoops was honored at the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday as part of their University of Oklahoma celebration day due to his 18 years as head coach and “a career of service to the Oklahoma community and success with the OU Football program.”

In his speech to the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Stoops said one clear message about his former offensive coordinator.

“Lincoln Riley didn’t invent OU football,” Stoops said.

The comment earned a loud round of applause from his audience.

Brent Venables, who also worked under Stoops as an assistant, has taken over for Riley.

In Riley’s nearly five years as head coach, the team won the Big 12 conference four times, and won two bowl games. The team also lost just two games in each season while Riley was there.

When Riley announced he was leaving the team in November, Stoops came out of retirement to coach the Sooners in the Alamo Bowl, which they won. The former coach was honored for this act of stepping up on Tuesday.

