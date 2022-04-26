Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Bob Stoops: Lincoln Riley ‘Did Not Invent’ Oklahoma Football

As Oklahoma football heads into a new era this year after coach Lincoln Riley left for USC, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops wants to make sure fans of the team aren’t worried about the Sooners’ future.

Stoops was honored at the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday as part of their University of Oklahoma celebration day due to his 18 years as head coach and “a career of service to the Oklahoma community and success with the OU Football program.”

In his speech to the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Stoops said one clear message about his former offensive coordinator.

“Lincoln Riley didn’t invent OU football,” Stoops said.

The comment earned a loud round of applause from his audience.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Brent Venables, who also worked under Stoops as an assistant, has taken over for Riley.

In Riley’s nearly five years as head coach, the team won the Big 12 conference four times, and won two bowl games. The team also lost just two games in each season while Riley was there.

When Riley announced he was leaving the team in November, Stoops came out of retirement to coach the Sooners in the Alamo Bowl, which they won. The former coach was honored for this act of stepping up on Tuesday.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Oklahoma coverage, go to All Sooners. 

Breaking
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

YOU MAY LIKE

Man City celebrates a goal vs Real Madrid
Play
Soccer

Man City Edges Past Real Madrid in Seven-Goal UCL Semifinal Thriller

Karim Benzema scored two stunning goals for Real, but City will take a one-goal lead to the Santiago Bernabéu for next week’s second leg.

By Andrew Gastelum
Jalen Reagor sitting on the field for the Eagles.
Play
NFL

Report: Eagles Are Open to Trading Jalen Reagor

He was selected in the first round of the 2020 draft.

By Joseph Salvador
Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer
NFL

Panthers GM ‘Comfortable’ With Multiple QB Prospects at No. 6 Pick

Six top quarterback prospects visited the organization a few weeks ago.

By Madison Williams
jimmy butler
Play
NBA

Jimmy Butler Ruled Out for Heat–Hawks Game 5

Miami dropped the news hours ahead of a pivotal Game 5 against Atlanta.

By Nick Selbe
Tom Brady playing with the Buccaneers.
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Drops Epic Quote in Latest ‘Man in the Arena’ Clip

He had some words for NFL teams that didn’t want him back when he was a free agent in 2020.

By Joseph Salvador
Former Cavaliers forward LeBron James high-fives teammate JR Smith after a play.
Extra Mustard

JR Smith Invites LeBron James to Play College Football

Could we see the two former NBA teammates pair up on the gridiron?

By Zach Koons
jerry west
Play
Extra Mustard

HBO Issues Response to Jerry West’s Threat of Legal Action

West: “They belittled something good. If I have to, I will take this all the way to the Supreme Court.”

By Nick Selbe
Steve Nash while coaching the Nets.
Play
NBA

Steve Nash Believes He Will Return as Nets HC

It was reported earlier that there are no signs Brooklyn will fire Nash.

By Joseph Salvador