Breaking down Lincoln Riley's recruiting class: USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

Will Riley continue to add players through the transfer portal?

In the 12th episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum discuss Lincoln Riley's recruiting class, Caleb Williams' Heisman Trophy victory and much more. 

Listen to the full podcast below and subscribe to the USC Trojans on Fan Nation YouTube channel.

The USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast is hosted by Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum. Hare is a student at USC from Penn Valley, Pennsylvania majoring in journalism. He aspires to have his own talk show in the future. Erlbaum is a student at Syracuse University with a major in broadcasting and digital journalism. He is from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. He aspires to be a play-by-play broadcaster for the NHL.

