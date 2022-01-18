USC Football Lands Colorado Transfer Brenden Rice

Colorado wide receiver transfer Brenden Rice announced his commitment to USC on Tuesday. Rice is the third wide receiver to transfer to USC, alongside Washington's Terrell Bynum and Oklahoma's Mario Williams.

Rice is the son of NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice. [Brenden] Rice spent two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, and entered the transfer portal in January.

During his time at CU, Rice tallied 27 receptions, 419 yards and five touchdowns in his career. He also received honorable mention for Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year.

USA TODAY

Rice attended Hamilton High School [Chandler, Arizona]. He picked Colorado over other Pac-12 schools including Arizona State, Cal, Oregon, USC, UCLA and Utah.

USC lost wide receivers Drake London and K.D. Nixon to the 2022 NFL Draft and freshman WR Joseph Manjack to the transfer portal. The team returns with Gary Bryant Jr., Tahj Washington, Michael Jackson III, Kyron Ware-Hudson and Kyle Ford.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook