How To Watch: USC vs. Cal

Teams: USC Trojans vs. California Golden Bears

2021 Records: USC [4-7] vs. Cal [4-7]

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Kickoff Time: 8:00 p.m. PT

Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Location: Berkeley, California

TV: FS1

Radio: 790 KABC

Streaming: FuboTV

USC vs. Cal Betting Odds Via: SI SportsBook

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube