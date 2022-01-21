SEC School 'Involved In Bidding War' For Caleb Williams, Report Reveals

The LSU Tigers have entered the race for Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams' commitment, according to a report by Rivals' Mike Farrell. Farrell believes Brian Kelly's program has entered the 'bidding war' for Williams alongside USC, Oklahoma and Georgia.

Williams entered the transfer portal on January 3, after spending one season with the Oklahoma Sooners. He threw for 1,912 yards, with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2021.

ESPN's Pete Thamel believes a decision for Williams could be right around the corner.

“Carl (Williams) said we’ve got to do it now in two weeks. So, it could be as soon as the end of this week, but there’s also schools on the quarter system where they could wait until March," Thamel said according to 247Sports.

"They want to see how NFL hires that could trickle down to college shake out, because they really want NFL training for Caleb Williams to best prepare him for pro football.”

Williams' deadline to enroll at USC is January 28.

-----

