Caleb Williams Dishes On First USC Football Practice

Caleb Williams first USC football practice is officially in the books.

Williams transferred to USC in February, after spending one season at Oklahoma. The Washington D.C. native spoke with reporters on Tuesday afternoon, and recapped his first spring practice as a Trojan.

Caleb Williams talks first USC football practice:

"Day one was pretty cool. Pretty cool to be out here finally on the football field with all these guys," Williams said. "It was a great day."

Caleb Williams talks USC's unique roster:

"It is a pretty unique roster. We've got a lot of transfers and that is pretty unique," Williams said. "It's been awesome, we've all connected and the culture has been pretty good."

Caleb Williams talks Lincoln Riley leaving OU for USC:

"We all found out together as a team. It was a little rough, like I said I had a good connection with him and I didn't think he was going to leave," Williams said. "It was rough, but we got through it."

Caleb Williams talks relationship with Miller Moss:

"[It's] awesome. I knew Miller before, through camps and stuff like that. Last time I saw Miller was at the Elite 11," Williams said. "Me and Miller are fine, we have a great relationship and we [collaborate] on things, talk things through on the field and off the field."

USA TODAY

Williams and Moss are the only scholarship quarterbacks available to participate in spring camp. Williams is the overwhelming favorite to win the starting job next season.

-----

