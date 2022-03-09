Five Fascinating Facts About USC QB Caleb Williams

Want to get to know USC's new quarterback a little better? We've got you covered!

USC football has a new quarterback in town, following the departures of Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart through the NCAA transfer portal. Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams joined the program in February, and is the overwhelming favorite to start for the Trojans next season.

Here are five fascinating facts about USC's newest gunslinger, Caleb Williams.

No. 1 - 2021 Statistics -

Williams finished his lone season at Oklahoma with 136 completions on 211 attempts. He threw for 1,912 yards with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. To add, he ranked No. 1 overall in the Big 12 conference for passing efficiency.

No. 2 - Elite 11 MVP -

Williams is an Elite 11 quarterback, and won the MVP award back in 2020. Other notable quarterback's have previously won the same title include, CJ Stroud [2019] Spencer Rattler [2018] and Justin Fields [2017].

"This was a box I wanted [to check]," Williams told SI All-American of taking home the title. "I wanted to come here last year. I wanted to come win, but you can't come as a junior. It's a bit more than this trophy... it meant a lot more."

No. 3 - Passionate About Future With USC Football -

It's no secret that Williams' ultimate goal is to play in the NFL one day. However, the Washington D.C. native is also committed to helping bring USC back to it's glory days.

"I want USC to be back to the old USC that everyone thinks of," Williams told ESPN.

"It's been a rough couple of years, but we've got the right coaches and players in place. The guys want to win. We're going to bring some other guys in that are going to be impact players for us."

No. 4 - 22 Offers -

Williams was a desirable high school prospect. In fact, he had 22 offers from programs all around the country, including Oklahoma, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Stanford, Pitt, Texas A&M among others.

Williams signed with OU in December 2020, and enrolled shortly after in February 2021.

No. 5 - Williams Connection With Lincoln Riley -

Williams has a strong connection with his head coach Lincoln Riley. In fact, Riley played a big role in Williams committing to the Trojans.

"I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field," Williams told ESPN. "Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some the guys on the team."

Good news for Williams is that he is already familiar with Riley's offensive system and playbook; which should make his transition into Southern California a little bit easier.

