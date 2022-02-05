Caleb Williams Lands Major NIL Deal, Following USC Commitment

Beats by Dre announced their new NIL partnership with USC quarterback Caleb Williams on Friday. This is Williams' first name, image and likeness deal since committing to the Trojans.

Williams announced his commitment to USC on Feb. 1, after entering the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 3.

"I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field," Williams told ESPN.

"Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some the guys on the team," Williams said.

"I want to get to work right away, earn the trust of my teammates, win championships and help bring USC back to being a top-rated program."

Williams spent one season with Oklahoma, starting in the Sooners' final seven games. Finishing with an [11-2] overall record, Williams threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Williams is favorited to start immediately at USC, over returning quarterbacks Miller Moss and Mo Hasan.

