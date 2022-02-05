Skip to main content

Caleb Williams Lands Major NIL Deal, Following USC Commitment

Williams announced his commitment to USC on Tuesday.

Beats by Dre announced their new NIL partnership with USC quarterback Caleb Williams on Friday. This is Williams' first name, image and likeness deal since committing to the Trojans.

Williams announced his commitment to USC on Feb. 1, after entering the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 3.

"I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field," Williams told ESPN

"Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some the guys on the team," Williams said. 

"I want to get to work right away, earn the trust of my teammates, win championships and help bring USC back to being a top-rated program."

Recommended Articles

Williams spent one season with Oklahoma, starting in the Sooners' final seven games. Finishing with an [11-2] overall record, Williams threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Williams is favorited to start immediately at USC, over returning quarterbacks Miller Moss and Mo Hasan.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17364379
Football

Caleb Williams Lands Major NIL Deal, Following USC Commitment

1 minute ago
USATSI_17478655
TROJANS IN THE PROS

NFL WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Credits Clay Helton's USC Staff For 'Seamless Transition'

2 hours ago
USATSI_17479237
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Talks Rookie Season & Super Bowl Predictions

3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-04 at 10.28.35 AM
Football

USC WR Coach Dennis Simmons Talks Replacing Drake London & New Receivers

8 hours ago
USATSI_17614865
Basketball

USC Hoops Defeats Arizona State 58-53

19 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 6.31.54 PM
Football

USC Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch Reveals Why Donte Williams Was Retained

Feb 3, 2022
USATSI_17441391
Football

Lane Kiffin Jokes: Texas, Texas A&M Paying 'Luxury Tax' for NIL Deals?

Feb 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2021-12-17 at 4.12.00 PM
Football

Lincoln Riley: We're Not Going To 'Build Our Roster Out Of Fear'

Feb 2, 2022