USC quarterback Caleb Williams is once again sharing the NIL wealth.

Williams gifted USC men's basketball team, brand new Beats By Dre headphones ahead of March Madness. Williams partnered with the iconic music brand in January.

The former Oklahoma QB hand delivered the gifts on March Madness selection day, during the Trojans' viewing party.

In February, Williams also gifted headphones to members of the USC women's basketball team.

USC hoops clinched the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 10 seed Miami in Greenville, SC on Friday. If USC advances past their first-round contest, they will play the winner of No. 2 seed Auburn vs. No. 15 seed Jacksonville State.

This tournament run is USC's second consecutive appearance and 19th March Madness appearance overall. Last season, the Trojans made a deep run to the Elite Eight round.

