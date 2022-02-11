Caleb Williams Lands Third Massive NIL Deal

USC quarterback Caleb Williams landed his third NIL partnership, just weeks after committing to the Trojans. Williams adds Fanatics Authentic to the list, alongside partnerships with Beats By Dre and grooming brand, Faculty.

Beats By Dre was Williams' first announced partnership since enrolling at USC. The brand announced the pairing on Feb. 4.

The young gunslinger is also set to become a part-owner of Faculty, appearing in "ad campaigns, collaborations and revenue partnerships," according to Obi Anyanwu of WWD.com. Williams partnership with Fanatics Authentic will provide fans with the opportunity to purchase autographed memorabilia.

"We're going to do more, obviously," Williams told ESPN of the NIL deals.

"I still have two years left in college. Don't really have exact dates for certain things or what's next yet. Just got to school and got to actually be around my guys and go to school and focus on football and get ready for the season. There will be more,"Williams said.

"I want USC to be back to the old USC that everyone thinks of. It's been a rough couple of years, but we've got the right coaches and players in place. The guys want to win. We're going to bring some other guys in that are going to be impact players for us."

Williams ended his freshman season, with 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns. He had four interceptions in 11 games.

