Caleb Williams wills USC to thrilling 48-45 win over UCLA; Trojans clinch Pac-12 title game berth

Caleb Williams put on his cape Saturday night and willed USC to a thrilling 48-45 victory over UCLA.

Williams passed for 470 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 32 yards and a score in a remarkable performance that boosted his Heisman Trophy candidacy and clinched a berth for the Trojans in the Pac-12 football championship game.

The Trojans clinched the victory with 1:26 to play when Korey Foreman intercepted Dorian Thompson-Robinson at midfield to thwart the Bruins' potential game-winning drive. Thompson-Robinson passed for 309 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns. But he also threw three interceptions and lost a fumble.

USC compiled a staggering 648 yards on offense. Running back Austin Jones, stepping in for the injured Travis Dye, rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Addison caught 11 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown.

No. 6 USC (10-1, 8-1) has cemented its spot in the Pac-12 championship game and will await the winner of Oregon vs. Utah to know its opponent.

The win also keeps USC's College Football Playoff hopes alive.