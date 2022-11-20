Skip to main content

Caleb Williams wills USC to thrilling 48-45 win over UCLA; Trojans clinch Pac-12 title game berth

USC compiled a remarkable 648 yards of offense

Caleb Williams put on his cape Saturday night and willed USC to a thrilling 48-45 victory over UCLA.

Williams passed for 470 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 32 yards and a score in a remarkable performance that boosted his Heisman Trophy candidacy and clinched a berth for the Trojans in the Pac-12 football championship game. 

The Trojans clinched the victory with 1:26 to play when Korey Foreman intercepted Dorian Thompson-Robinson at midfield to thwart the Bruins' potential game-winning drive. Thompson-Robinson passed for 309 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns. But he also threw three interceptions and lost a fumble.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USC compiled a staggering 648 yards on offense. Running back Austin Jones, stepping in for the injured Travis Dye, rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Addison caught 11 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown.

No. 6 USC (10-1, 8-1) has cemented its spot in the Pac-12 championship game and will await the winner of Oregon vs. Utah to know its opponent.

The win also keeps USC's College Football Playoff hopes alive.

usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode17
53
Gallery
53 Images

In This Article (2)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins

usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode12
Football

College football Top 25 rankings: USC Trojans rise to No. 5 in AP and Coaches Polls

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode16
Football

Pac-12 football tiebreakers: Who will USC face in championship game?

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode8
Football

Live updates recap: USC beats UCLA in Pac-12 football rivalry at Rose Bowl

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode1
Football

Look: Photos from USC Trojans win over UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl

By All Trojans Staff
USC Trojans fan hate UCLA Bruins
Football

Will USC fans take over the Rose Bowl for UCLA game?

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 202212
Football

How to watch USC vs. UCLA football: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

By Sam Brown
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20227
Football

USC vs. UCLA football rivalry: CFP berth, Pac-12 title, millions of dollars on the line

By All Trojans Staff
lincoln riley usc football
Football

USC vs. UCLA betting odds: Trojans 2-point favorites heading into Pac-12 football rivalry

By All Trojans Staff