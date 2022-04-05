Skip to main content

Calen Bullock Talks Goals For Spring, New USC Coaching Staff

Bullock enters his sophomore season in 2022.

USC defensive back Calen Bullock spoke with the media on Thursday, following the Trojans' fifth spring football practice. Bullock is a sophomore who earned Freshman All-American last season.

Here are some top quotes from All Trojans interview with Bullock.

Calen Bullock on what he's working on this spring:

“For this season... just being vocal out there. Now, me being a sophomore out there, me being one of the guys the coaches expect a lot more from.”

Calen Bullock on gaining weight this offseason:

“I’m working on it right now. I’ve been gaining weight really everyday. It goes up and down from practices in spring, but it’s going to come.” 

*Bullock noted that his goal weight is 195 pounds. He currently weighs 188 pounds.*

Calen Bullock on Lincoln Riley:

“Lincoln Riley his background, his resume at Oklahoma, we know he's a winner and that’s what we want to do here. First day he came in, he said that we are here to win, nothing else.”

Calen Bullock on Alex Grinch's defensive scheme:

“It’s a lot more simple.... Play fast and be vocal out there.”

Calen Bullock on who has impressed him offensively:

“Tahj Washington, Mario [Williams]. Those two guys are really twitchy and fast.”

Calen Bullock on Miller Moss:

“Miller [Moss has] improved a lot. Just from reading defenses... he's more comfortable.”

