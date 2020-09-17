California, Oregon Lift Restrictions To Pave Way For Pac-12 Season

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke to USC today according to Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News as the state said there are no restrictions to prevent the state's universities from returning to practice.

The state of Oregon also made a similar statement. This clears the way for USC, UCLA, Cal, Stanford, Oregon and Oregon State to begin football practices.

USC and UCLA will still need approval from L.A. County and the other schools will also need local county approval.

But it now looks like the Pac-12 can play, perhaps in November.

Now if you wonder what these guidelines have been, the California Dept. of Health sent me these guidelines today.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said, "state public health officials will allow for contact practice and return to competition."