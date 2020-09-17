AllTrojans
Can USC Get Jay Tufele Or Alijah Vera-Tucker Back?

Scott Wolf

Now that it looks like USC could open its season as soon as Nov. 7, will Jay Tufele or Alijah Vera-Tucker return?

It seems like a no-brainer the pair would return, right?

Well, I spoke to a USC coach today who said he didn't anticipate them returning.

And Washington defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike announced today he was opting out and entering the 2021 NFL Draft despite the impending return of Pac-12 football.

So maybe the next question is if anyone else opts out? I guess Amon-Ra St. Brown won't since he was such a vocal proponent of a season occurring. 

