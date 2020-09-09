Can USC Make A Coaching Change Even If It Wants To?

Will USC have the money for a coaching change?

When would it even happen?

When will the 2020-21 Pac-12 season end to make a change? February? March?

There are so many factors right now that favor Clay Helton keeping his job, it's almost amazing, even by USC standards.

He doesn't play Alabama or Notre Dame and adds Washington State/Oregon State.

Last year, sources said a USC donor offered to pay Urban Meyer's salary but was supposedly turned down by school president Carol Folt.

So if a donor can't pay and USC loses $60-100 million with no football in 2020, how is a coaching change going to happen?

This will be the dilemma. Helton should go 8-2 with no problem, so can you fire him for that?

All of this is why last year's decision to keep Helton will haunt USC and hurt a lot of legacies.