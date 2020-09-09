AllTrojans
Can USC Make A Coaching Change Even If It Wants To?

Scott Wolf

Will USC have the money for a coaching change?

When would it even happen?

When will the 2020-21 Pac-12 season end to make a change? February? March?

There are so many factors right now that favor Clay Helton keeping his job, it's almost amazing, even by USC standards.

He doesn't play Alabama or Notre Dame and adds Washington State/Oregon State.

Last year, sources said a USC donor offered to pay Urban Meyer's salary but was supposedly turned down by school president Carol Folt.

So if a donor can't pay and USC loses $60-100 million with no football in 2020, how is a coaching change going to happen?

This will be the dilemma. Helton should go 8-2 with no problem, so can you fire him for that?

All of this is why last year's decision to keep Helton will haunt USC and hurt a lot of legacies.

stephenmcghghy
stephenmcghghy

Hey, Pete Carroll, quit Seattle, return to USC, renounce your false god, discount your services, and account for damages done....

Open Forum Questions

It's time for another open forum

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

yeateam

USC Loses West's Top Offensive Lineman

For another year, Trojans won't land elite line prospect

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan55

Will Recruit Pick USC Or Oregon?

Offensive lineman announces tonight

Scott Wolf

by

yeateam

The USC Daily: Trojans Must Develop Linemen But Can They?

Also: A look at latest COVID-19 rates for USC general population

Scott Wolf

by

stephenmcghghy

Morning Buzz: Why Is Oregon Getting Top Linemen?

USC Trojans used to get best offenive line prospects but now Oregon is getting more

Scott Wolf

by

MarquisDeSade

USC Sunday Buzz: JT Daniels Still In QB Derby At Georgia

Bulldogs hold second scrimmage but competition remains open

Scott Wolf

by

4SCsports

USC Offensive Lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker Opts Out To Declare For NFL Draft

USC's best offensive lineman will not play whenever Pac-12 season starts

Scott Wolf

Morning Buzz: Where Does USC Rank In Sports Illustrated Recruiting Rankings?

Trojans' position might surprise you

Scott Wolf

by

gametv

Monday Night USC Recruiting Notes

Big recruiting target to make announcement on Tuesday

Scott Wolf

by

4SCsports

USC Daily Report: Recruiting And Lane Kiffin In The News

USC resumes workouts after week off

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22